Allen Capital Group LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,864. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36.

