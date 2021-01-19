Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $345,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Biogen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Truist downgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.84. 1,202,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,158. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

