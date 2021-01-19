AllyMe Group (OTCMKTS:WWIN) Trading Up 16.7%

AllyMe Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WWIN) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

About AllyMe Group (OTCMKTS:WWIN)

AllyMe Group, Inc provides consulting services in China. The company principally focuses on the development of new-high-tech products marketing and retail sales. It offers business, marketing, and financial consultancy, as well as business modeling support services to its client organizations. The company was formerly known as WeWin Group Corp.

