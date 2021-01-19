Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $859,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $63.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,800.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,769.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,617.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

