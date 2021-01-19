Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.38.

GOOGL traded up $63.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,790.79. 97,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,764.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,613.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

