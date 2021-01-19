ALQO Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Million (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $1,297.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALQO has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALQO alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001225 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALQO is alqo.app. The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo.

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.