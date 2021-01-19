American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. 105,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

