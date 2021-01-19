American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Down 3.6%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) fell 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.61. 1,614,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,111,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

