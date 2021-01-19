AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,943 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.80. 3,229,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

