Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99,942 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.18% of Amgen worth $242,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $248.27. 2,169,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,514. The company has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.54. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

