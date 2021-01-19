Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $248.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

