Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $247.87. 64,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.04 and a 200 day moving average of $238.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

