Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.95. 42,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.54. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

