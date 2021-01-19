AmonD Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $863,646.78 and $23,692.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00045160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00116369 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00073373 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00250532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000750 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,755.91 or 0.96145699 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 coins. The Reddit community for AmonD is https://reddit.com/