AmonD Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $863,646.78 and $23,692.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00045160 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00116369 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00073373 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00250532 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,755.91 or 0.96145699 BTC.
AmonD Profile
AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 coins. The Reddit community for AmonD is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
Buying and Selling AmonD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
