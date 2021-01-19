Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of APH opened at $131.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.47. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after acquiring an additional 969,015 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,249,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $23,779,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

