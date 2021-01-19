Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

AMFPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Amplifon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS AMFPF remained flat at $$38.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.49 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Research analysts forecast that Amplifon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

