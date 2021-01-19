ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 567,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.3 days.

AMS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. AMS has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

