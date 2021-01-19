Analysts Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 179.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($18.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.87) to ($13.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

AHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.12.

AHT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 121,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.