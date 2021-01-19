Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,166. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 750.19 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $158,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

