Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. SPS Commerce also reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after buying an additional 202,939 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,411,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,326,000 after buying an additional 67,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 105,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,469. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

