Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Price Target at GBX 8,648

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,551.43 ($111.72).

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

AZN stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7,722 ($100.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,589.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,207.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £101.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

