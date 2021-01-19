Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Target Price at GBX 473

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 473 ($6.18).

BME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

LON BME traded down GBX 6.85 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 497.16 ($6.50). 2,334,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 507.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.87. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 559.37 ($7.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

About B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

