Analysts Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target at $93.25

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 903,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

