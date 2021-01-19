Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price at $48.27

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Summer Street began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NTLA stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,547. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,451,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,839 shares of company stock worth $10,876,074 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

