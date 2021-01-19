Analysts Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target at $81.88

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

IRBT stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.57. 969,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,259. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,578 shares of company stock worth $2,549,726. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 882,274 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 206.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 157,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

