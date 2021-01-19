Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $384.33

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NOC traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.43. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

