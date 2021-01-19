Analysts Set TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) PT at GBX 220

Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.87).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other TUI AG (TUI.L) news, insider Peter Krueger bought 39,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 399 ($5.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 439.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 361.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72. TUI AG has a 52 week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

About TUI AG (TUI.L)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

