Analysts Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Target Price at $213.18

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.18.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $271.82. 344,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,272. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.63. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $273.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

