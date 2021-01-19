Analyzing BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) & Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Sage Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BriaCell Therapeutics and Sage Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sage Therapeutics 0 8 10 0 2.56

Sage Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $79.74, suggesting a potential downside of 11.69%. Given Sage Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sage Therapeutics is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Sage Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% Sage Therapeutics -7,706.84% -63.81% -56.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and Sage Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million N/A N/A Sage Therapeutics $6.87 million 683.94 -$680.24 million ($13.38) -6.75

BriaCell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sage Therapeutics.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. Further, the company is developing SAGE-904, an oral therapy that is in Phase I clinical trial for disorders associated with NMDA hypofunction; and SAGE-689 for intramuscular administration. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SAGE-217; Biogen Inc. to develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for various depressive disorder, postpartum depression, and other psychiatric disorders, as well as SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other neurological disorders; and Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products containing SAGE-217 molecule and products containing the SAGE-324 molecule. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

