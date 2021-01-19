Analyzing Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) & Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Creative Vistas (OTCMKTS:CVAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iridium Communications and Creative Vistas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $560.44 million 11.50 -$162.00 million ($0.63) -76.73 Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Creative Vistas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iridium Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and Creative Vistas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications -27.09% -3.09% -1.28% Creative Vistas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iridium Communications and Creative Vistas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75 Creative Vistas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iridium Communications presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 32.77%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Creative Vistas.

Volatility and Risk

Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Vistas has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Creative Vistas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; maritime communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Creative Vistas Company Profile

Creative Vistas, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades. The company also offers video surveillance products and technologies. Creative Vistas, Inc. offers its products and services to government, healthcare, education, and retail markets, as well as to various sectors, including corporate facilities, mining, entertainment, and automobile through direct sales to end-users, as well as through subcontracting agreements. Creative Vistas, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Whitby, Canada.

