Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of PLAN traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,388. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,748,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,761,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,328,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after buying an additional 1,884,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $28,387,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

