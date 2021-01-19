Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,022.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,022.73 ($26.43).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596.

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,626 ($34.31). 2,056,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,866. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,541.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,087.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19).

About Anglo American plc (AAL.L)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

