Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BUD. Redburn Partners cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.80.

BUD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 54,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $80.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

