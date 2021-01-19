Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 242,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278,080. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

