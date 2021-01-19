Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 84,500 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.