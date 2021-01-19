Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Apache by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Apache by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Apache by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apache by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Apache by 14.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 432,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

