Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 363,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Apache by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Apache by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Apache by 4.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Apache by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in Apache by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

