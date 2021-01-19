Apexium Financial LP Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.89. 926,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.79. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

