Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) PT Raised to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APHA. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria during the second quarter worth $3,776,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 29.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the third quarter valued at $620,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.