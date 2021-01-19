Apollo Currency (APL) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Apollo Currency token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and $1.23 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

