Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $8.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. 569,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 57.41%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 34.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 25.9% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 238,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

