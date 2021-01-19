Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 15,769 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 127,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. 156,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.