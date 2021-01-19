Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Insiders sold a total of 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

