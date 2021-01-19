Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. 842,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

