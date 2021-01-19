Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $336.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.54.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.32.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.