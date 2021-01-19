Applied Materials’ (AMAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $99.00.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Applied Materials stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,936,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

