Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.57 on Tuesday, hitting $108.71. 657,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $106.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

