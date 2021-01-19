Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.22. 8,936,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,416. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

