Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

