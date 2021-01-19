Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of PM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. 7,684,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

